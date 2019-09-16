Assumption shuts out Patterson 34-0

Assumption High School’s defense was suffocating against the Patterson Lumberjacks in producing the team’s second straight shutout win of the young football season.

After shutting out Donaldsonville in the season opener, it looked like Assumption was going to give up its first points of the season when Patterson’s Kyler Paul broke free for an apparent 72-yard touchdown off a short pass.

However, a holding call, on the Lumberjacks wiped out the touchdown and it would be the only time Patterson had the Mustangs on their heels.

From that point on, Assumption clamped down on Patterson’s offense in holding the Lumberjacks to 62 total yards in a 34-0 nondistrict win at Mustang Stadium on Friday.

While the defense was stuffing the Lumberjacks offense, Assumption racked up 397 total yards on offense and coach Anthony Paine tipped his cap to both units in getting the win.

“We haven’t stat it up just yet, but an expectation has been established here with great defense and we look to continue that,” Paine said. “There were times (on offense) when we were sluggish. We were spinning out in the mud a bit in the third quarter, but you can see how explosive we can be. It comes down to being more consistent on that side. 2-0 is great and we will enjoy this one tonight, look at the film and start our game plan before getting back to the grind on Monday.”

The Mustangs (2-0 overall) did sputter in the third quarter but in the first half they built a 21-0 lead thanks to the running of Tyran Cassie and Sage Rivere.

After the penalty wiped out Patterson’s potential score, Assumption forced a punt and needed just four plays to take a 7-0 lead. Cassie, who finished the game with 116 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, plunged across the goal line on a 1-yard dive for the game’s first touchdown with 2:32 left in the first quarter.

The Mustangs needed just six plays on their next possession to extend the lead to 13-0 when Rivere looked to pass but so the middle of the field wide open and scampered 8 yards for a touchdown with 10:24 remaining in the second quarter.

The Mustangs third score of the first half came off a turnover as Jarius Bridges snagged an interception giving Assumption the ball at the Lumberjacks (1-1 overall) 18. Two plays later, Cassie scored on a 4-yard run and Damon Bailey ran in for a two-point conversion making it a 21-0 lead with 2:04 left before halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Assumption put the game away in the fourth quarter by converting two turnovers into two touchdowns.

An interception by Torey Oliver led to a 41-yard scoring pass from Rivere (7-of-14, 201 yards, TD) to Jaden Tyler for a 28-0 lead with 5:51 left in the fourth quarter. Then Assumption recovered a fumble at the Lumberjacks 22 and five plays later, Bailey scored on a 2-yard run for the 34-0 lead and 3:03 left on the clock.

Patterson was without its starting quarterback Louis Jones who was injured in its season opener, but Lumberjacks coach Don Jones gave credit to Assumption for beating his team at the line of scrimmage.

“We are down to our third quarterback, really down to our fourth one because I played a freshman, but they have a really good football team,” Jones said. “We had that touchdown call back then the number game got us, and we could never get anything going. Our starting quarterback got hurt last week, but they whipped us on both sides of the ball, and they have a good football team.”

