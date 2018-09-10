Assumption High School defeats Patterson High 44-22

Assumption’s ground attack dominated Patterson en route to a 44-22 win Friday at the Sugar Dome.

The Mustangs used a running back by committee to pound the Lumberjack’s defense for nearly 300 rushing yards.

“We saw some things in film study that made us think we could run it pretty good against them,” Assumption Coach Tony Paine said. “And because of the physical way we were running it, we knew we had to use multiple backs.”

Running back Javis Stewart led the Mustang’s rushing attack, carrying nine times for 92 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Tijah Parker had eight carries for 62 yards and score. Fredrick Diggs added 10 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, while Tyran Cassie had 10 carries for 48 yards. Teris Consonery added three carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Assumption broke the game open in the second quarter after trailing 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. Parker completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cassie at 3:50 mark to take an 18-14 lead.

Parker then found Diggs for a 22-yard touchdown pass with just nine seconds left in the second quarter, and Assumption (2-0) carried a 24-14 lead into halftime.

“I thought we were ready to play tonight,” Patterson Coach Don Jones said. “We had three good practices outside this week, but again, we were our own worst enemy with the penalties. We had a holding call to kill a good drive, and we had some bad snaps that killed others. I think we have to go back to the drawing board because we still have a long season ahead of us.”

Parker finished the night 3-of-7 passing for 47 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Assumption put the game out of reach when the Mustangs recovered back-to-back Patterson fumbles on kickoffs to start the third quarter.

“I’m totally at a loss for our special teams play in the first two games,” Jones said. “We have to be ready for those short kicks, because teams are not going to kick it deep to Dajon (Richard) and James (Butler) because you saw what happened when they did.”

Butler took a kickoff return 80 yards for a touchdown with five seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Assumption never kicked the ball deep again in the game.

Parker scored on a 23-yard run after taking over on the Patterson 29-yard line to push Assumption’s lead to 31-14. Patterson couldn’t pick up the next squib kick, either, and Assumption took over at the Patterson 48-yard line.

Eight plays later, Consonery crossed the goal line on a 4-yarder for a 38-14 lead.

“Special teams was really big tonight,” Paine said. “We stole a couple possessions right there, and those squib-kicks were not even planned.”

Stewart added a 30-yard touchdown run with 3:35 to play in the game, while Patterson added a late score with a 1:40 left.

“They’re a veteran football team on both sides of the ball, and they just overpowered us tonight,” Patterson Coach Don Jones said. “And special teams let us down, too, so we just have to get back to it and get some things corrected.”

Dajon Richard led Patterson rushers with 16 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns, while Butler carried seven times for 39 yards.

Patterson (1-1) welcomes Lafayette High to the Sugar Dome Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.