All Tri-City Area teams qualify for postseason

All four Tri-City Area baseball teams qualified for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs in their respective classes or divisions when brackets were released Sunday.

Berwick (25-7) is the area’s highest seed at No. 4 in Class 3A, while Central Catholic (18-9) is Division IV’s No. 5 seed. Patterson (18-13) is Class 3A’s No. 17 seed, and Morgan City (9-20) is Class 4A’s No. 31 seed.

Berwick will begin postseason play Monday when it hosts No. 29 seed Peabody (12-18) at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Morgan City will travel to face No. 2 Lakeshore (28-4) in a 4 p.m. contest, while Patterson will hit the road to face No. 16 West Feliciana (16-12) in a 6 p.m. contest.

Central Catholic will host No. 12 Catholic High-Pointe Coupee (16-12-1) in a best-of-three series this weekend in Amelia. Game 1 will be Friday at 5:30 p.m., while game two is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Saturday at 4 p.m.

Below is a preview of Berwick’s first-round game, while look for previews of Morgan City’s and Patterson’s first-round contests Tuesday. Central Catholic’s preview will be in Thursday’s newspaper.

Berwick vs. Peabody

The schools are the same and so are the seeds from a year ago as Berwick will host Peabody in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Monday.

A year ago, Berwick run-ruled Peabody 12-0 in five innings in the first step to a Class 3A state championship.

This season, the Panthers enter the contest with a 25-7 mark, including an 11-3 record against Class 3A competition.

Berwick, which finished the season as District 8-3A runner-up, has won eight straight.

Peabody is 12-18 overall, including 1-10 against Class 3A competition.

The Warhorses have won three straight entering Monday’s contest.

Berwick and Peabody have no common opponents.