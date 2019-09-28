Central Catholic's Ethan Majewski sacks St. Stanislaus quarterback Max Favre during the first half of Friday's game at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City. The Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, squad defeated Central Catholic, 28-21. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
All Tri-City Area football teams fall in week four action
All four Tri-City Area high school football teams fell in week four Friday night.
Three of the four losses came at home as Central Catholic fell to Mississippi-based St. Stanislaus, 28-21, at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City, while Berwick fell at Geisler Stadium in Berwick to Rayne, 16-6. Patterson fell at Lumberjack Stadium to South Terrebonne, 35-20, while Morgan City fell on the road to Hanson Memorial, 12-3, in Franklin.
Looking ahead to week five, Central Catholic (1-2) will return to action Thursday when it concludes nondistrict play with a matchup in Donaldsonville against two-time defending Division IV state runner-up Ascension Catholic (3-0) at 7 p.m..
On Oct. 4, two area homecoming games will take place as Morgan City (0-4) will host Patterson (1-3), while Berwick (1-3) will host Cohen College Prep (0-4).