All Tri-City Area football teams fall in week four action

All four Tri-City Area high school football teams fell in week four Friday night.

Three of the four losses came at home as Central Catholic fell to Mississippi-based St. Stanislaus, 28-21, at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City, while Berwick fell at Geisler Stadium in Berwick to Rayne, 16-6. Patterson fell at Lumberjack Stadium to South Terrebonne, 35-20, while Morgan City fell on the road to Hanson Memorial, 12-3, in Franklin.

Looking ahead to week five, Central Catholic (1-2) will return to action Thursday when it concludes nondistrict play with a matchup in Donaldsonville against two-time defending Division IV state runner-up Ascension Catholic (3-0) at 7 p.m..

On Oct. 4, two area homecoming games will take place as Morgan City (0-4) will host Patterson (1-3), while Berwick (1-3) will host Cohen College Prep (0-4).