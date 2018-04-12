All four teams in the Tri-City area qualify for softball postseason

The Tri-City area's four softball teams each qualified for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state playoffs, which were announced Thursday.

Morgan City (21-4) leads the area as the highest seed as the Lady Tigers are Class 4A's top-ranked squad.

Central Catholic (20-5) is the second-highest area seed at No. 3 in Division IV.

In Class 3A, Patterson (11-15) is the No. 20 seed, while Berwick (11-19) is the No. 22 seed.

Details have been finalized for all games except Morgan City's first-round contest.

Berwick will travel Monday to face No. 11 Jena (17-10) in a 5 p.m. contest, while Patterson will hit the road Tuesday to face No. 13 Westlake (17-7) at 5 p.m.

Central Catholic will host No. 14 Ecole Classique (13-4) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Bayou Vista Community Center.

Morgan City will host No. 32 Edna Karr (11-8) in first-round action. No date and time have been set yet. All first-round games must be played by Tuesday.