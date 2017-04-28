Patterson High School, top, and Morgan City High School, above, along with Central Catholic High School and Berwick High School have qualified for postseason baseball play. Patterson will host Caldwell at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A playoffs, while Morgan City will travel to face Neville at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Monroe in the Class 4A postseason. Berwick will host Albany Monday in the Class 3A postseason, and Central Catholic will host False River Academy Wednesday in the Division IV playoffs. In the top photo, Patterson's Noah Bryant collides with Episcopal School of Acadiana's catcher en route to scoring a run in Patterson's 7-5 victory Saturday. Above, Morgan City's Ethan Scioneaux prepares to pitch during Friday's 4-1 loss to Assumption. (The Daily Review Photos)

All four area teams qualify for baseball playoffs

Fri, 04/28/2017 - 10:40am Geoffrey Stoute

(Photos above)

