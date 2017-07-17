Florence M. Richardson Prevost, 64, a resident of Franklin, La. and native of Gray, La., passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma at 11:57 a.m.

Visitation will be observed on Wednesday July 19, 2017 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 West Park Avenue Houma, La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services, beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Halfway Cemetery.

Florence enjoyed being a foster parent, sewing, and doing nurmerous types of arts and crafts. Florence also was employed part-time at Jones Funeral Home, serving as our Jeanerette and Franklin location receptionist.

Memories of Florence will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, James Prevost of Franklin, La.; a son, four daughters, two brothers, two sisters, three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her grandmother, and three brothers.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.