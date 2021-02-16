Editorial: Sen. Cassidy will face a judgment day

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy broke with the Republican party in voting with just six other members of his own party to convict President Trump saying, “I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty.” Cassidy also said “I'm attempting to hold President Trump accountable -- and that is the trust I have from the people that elected me, and I am very confident that as time passes, people will move to that position."

We doubt that.

President Trump won Louisiana easily in both 2016 and 2020, and commands considerable influence over Louisiana Republicans. Since being re-elected, Cassidy has been more willing than any Louisiana Republican in Congress to break with the party line.

The Louisiana Republican Party on Saturday censured Senator Cassidy, saying “We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the vote today by Sen. Cassidy to convict former President Trump.”

Cassidy has lost whatever institutional support within the Louisiana Republican Party he might have had.

Cassidy was a Democrat for years before switching to the Republican Party. Maybe he should go back to the Liberal Democrat Party.

Cassidy was first elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 2006 as a Republican. He had previously been a Democrat, supporting Michael Dukakis for president 1988, donating to Senator Paul Tsongas' 1992 presidential campaign, and to Louisiana Democrat Governor Kathleen Blanco in 2003 and 2004 and Senator Mary Landrieu in 2002.

Cassidy was re-elected in November for another six year term and will be 69 years old at the end of that term and may not seek another term. He has a large campaign war chest and if he does seek another term some believe, including the Senator himself, that his voters will forget his vote to convict President Trump. We doubt that.

We salute Senator John Kennedy for his vote to acquit President Trump.

We are profoundly disappointed in Cassidy’s betrayal of President Trump, the Republican Party and his constituents.

This vote won’t be forgotten. Cassidy’s judgment day will come.