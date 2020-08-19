Three COVID-19 deaths reported in St. Mary during the last 24 hours

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in St. Mary Parish during the last 24 hours, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health’s noon update Wednesday.

St. Mary Parish’s death toll now stands at 65 during the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported in St. Martin or Assumption parishes, where totals remain at 49 and 20, respectively.

Statewide, 37 new deaths were reported since noon Tuesday.

While Louisiana’s death total was 37 Wednesday, compared to 28 in Tuesday’s noon report, the number of people in hospitals fell by 44 in Wednesday’s update to 1,160 and those on ventilators deceased by 12 to 175.

In all, the state reported 778 new cases on Wednesday, increasing the total during the pandemic to 139,903. There have been 4,468 deaths across Louisiana since the pandemic began.

Locally, a combined 19 new cases were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes Wednesday.

Assumption had six new cases, increasing its total during the pandemic to 623, while St. Martin had eight new cases for a total of 1,795. St. Mary added five new cases in Wednesday’s report for a total of 1,694 during the pandemic.