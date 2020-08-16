Nearly 20 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported locally

Nearly 20 new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary and Assumption parishes as well as two COVD-related deaths in St. Mary Parish were reported in Sunday’s noon update by the state’s Office of Public Health.

The numbers reflect totals from the last 48 hours from noon Friday until Sunday. The state no longer reports results on Saturdays.

St. Mary had 11 new cases and two new deaths in the last 48 hours. The parish now has reported 1,677 cases and 61 deaths during the pandemic.

In Assumption Parish, seven new cases raised the parish’s total to 613. No new deaths were reported as the parish has 20 fatalities.

St. Martin Parish’s COVID-19 case count has been adjusted from 1,784 Friday to 1,783 as of Sunday. No new deaths were reported in the parish, leaving the total at 47 during the pandemic.

Statewide:

—1,181 new cases raises the pandemic total to 137,918.

—77 newly reported deaths raises the toll to 4,384.

—The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals was down 47 to 1,196.

—Eight fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 189.