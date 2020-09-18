WalletHub: Vaccinations are valuable tools

Vaccinations are some of the most valuable contributions to modern medicine. They have drastically reduced the prevalence of certain diseases, including polio, tetanus, measles and chicken pox.

One disease, smallpox, has even been eradicated completely, with no natural cases since 1977. Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the U.S., the race to develop a vaccine quickly — but with a high efficacy — is well underway. It’s likely that we could have a COVID-19 vaccine available to the public by next year.

Unfortunately, even if we develop an effective vaccine to combat the pandemic, it will have a reduced impact if people don’t choose to get it. According to Gallup, 35% of Americans would not get a COVID-19 vaccine, even if it were free.

The first step to getting the vast majority of Americans to take a coronavirus vaccine is to educate people on the importance of vaccines and how much good they have done for public health.

The World Health Organization estimates that vaccines prevented at least 10 million deaths worldwide just between the years of 2010 and 2015. A similar study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found vaccines prevented 732,000 deaths in the U.S. between 1994 and 2013, as well as eliminated $1.38 trillion in total societal costs that those diseases would have caused.

Vaccines are also very safe, and according to the WHO, “so few deaths can plausibly be attributed to vaccines that it is hard to assess the risk statistically.”

Some states are better than others when it comes to vaccinating. In order to see where people are most responsible about getting vaccines, WalletHub examined the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key categories.

States that vaccinated the most were, in first to 10th order, Massa-chusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Maryland, Washington, Iowa, Nebraska and Oregon.

Ranking the worst in vaccinations were, 42-51 order, Arizona, Hawaii, South Carolina, Alaska, Nevada, Wyoming, Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, Oregon and Mississippi.

Louisiana ranked 40th.

Massachusetts has the highest influenza vaccination coverage for children, 81.10%, which is 1.8 times higher than in Wyoming, the state with the lowest at 46%.

Minnesota has the highest share of adults with the tetanus vaccination, 74.80%, which is 1.6 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 48%.

Vermont has the highest share of adults aged 60 and older with the zoster vaccination (shingles), 51.80%, which is two times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 26%.

Minnesota has the highest share of children 19 to 35 months old living in poverty with the combined 7-vaccine series, 84.30%, which is 1.7 times higher than in California, the state with the lowest at 50.70%.