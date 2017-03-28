Radio logs for March 28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, March 27

6:23 a.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Alarm.

7:54 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Vehicle burglary.

7:56 a.m. Brownell and Front streets; Animal complaint.

7:59 a.m. 100 block of Aucoin Street; Alarm.

8:21 a.m. La. 182; Complaint.

8:30 a.m. Everett Street; Animal com-plaint.

8:55 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Assistance.

9:16 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Complaint.

10:03 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

10:38 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

10:49 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

11:34 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

11:52 a.m. Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

12:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Hit and run.

12:41 p.m. 1800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Patrol request.

12:50 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Complaint.

12:55 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

12:33 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

1:40 p.m. Shannon Homes; Patrol request.

2:22 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Criminal damage to property.

3:27 p.m. U.S. 90; Reckless driver.

3:49 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Welfare concern.

3:56 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Vehicle burglary.

4:10 p.m. Tupelo Street; Complaint.

4:32 p.m. Roderick Street; Animal com-plaint.

5:09 p.m. 3200 block of Susan Street; Remove subject.

5:12 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.

5:14 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

5:16 p.m. 900 block of Marshall Street; Com-plaint.

6:09 p.m. Roderick and McDermott streets; Assistance.

6:38 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

7:15 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Disturbance.

7:47 p.m. 2600 block of Elm Street; Alarm.

8:29 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

8:50 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

10:52 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:52 p.m. La. 70; Fight

Tuesday, March 28

12:59 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:01 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Suspicious person.

1:06 a.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Accident.

2:38 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.

2:55 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.

3:34 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stolen vehicle.

4:23 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Theft.