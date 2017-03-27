Radio logs for March 27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, March 24
8:02 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Reckless driving.
8:35 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Animal complaint.
8:38 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
8:39 a.m. 1800 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
9:13 a.m. Everett and Second streets; Juvenile problem.
9:52 a.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
10:52 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
11:02 a.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.
11:51 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
12:28 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare concern.
12:52 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Warrant.
1:22 p.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Patrol request.
2:39 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
3:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Telephone harassment.
3:20 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Avenue; Assistance.
3:30 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
4:06 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Complaint.
5:49 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Traffic incident.
6:05 p.m. Louisa Street and Federal Avenue; Frequent patrols.
6:25 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical.
6:57 p.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Animal.
7:36 p.m. Belanger Street and Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
7:48 p.m. Second Street and Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
8:44 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Loud music.
9:30 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
9:43 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Complaint.
9:57 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Theft.
10:30 p.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Suspicious person.
11:39 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
Saturday, March 25
1:03 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
1:26 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
1:27 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
3:33 a.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Assistance.
6:12 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Telephone harassment.
8:20 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
9:12 a.m. 900 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.
10 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.
10:06 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Animal complaint.
12:56 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:18 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
1:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:57 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; 911 hang up call.
2:03 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
2:15 p.m. 600 block of First Street; Traffic incident.
4:11 p.m. Greenwood and Arizona streets; Crash.
4:12 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.
4:30 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.
5:04 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Loud music.
6:08 p.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Street; Officer stand by.
6:26 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Theft.
6:31 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Assistance.
7:53 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Street; Animal.
10:25 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious person.
10:26 p.m. 1000 block of Ida Street; Suspicious activity.
10:59 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
11:43 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
Sunday, March 26
12:26 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.
1:50 a.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
7:54 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
7:57 a.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Alarm.
8:04 a.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
8:21 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:05 a.m. Eleventh Street and La. 182; Arrest.
9:06 a.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
9:33 a.m. Franklin and Maple streets; Complaint.
10:32 a.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
10:43 a.m. Sixth and Spruce streets; Arrest.
11:27 a.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Theft.
12:41 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
1:06 p.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Medical.
1:33 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Theft.
2:59 p.m. Third Street; Complaint.
3:31 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
4:08 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
4:37 p.m. Third Street; Complaint.
5:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problem.
5:47 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
6:50 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
8:26 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Removal of subject.
8:28 a.m. 1000 block of Stephensville Road; Assistance.
10 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
10:35 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
11:50 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.
Monday, March 27
12:10 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
12:17 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Disturbance.
12:20 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.
3:44 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.