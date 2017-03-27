Radio logs for March 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, March 24

8:02 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Reckless driving.

8:35 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Animal complaint.

8:38 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

8:39 a.m. 1800 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

9:13 a.m. Everett and Second streets; Juvenile problem.

9:52 a.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

10:52 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

11:02 a.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.

11:51 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

12:28 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare concern.

12:52 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Warrant.

1:22 p.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Patrol request.

2:39 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

3:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Telephone harassment.

3:20 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Avenue; Assistance.

3:30 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

4:06 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Complaint.

5:49 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Traffic incident.

6:05 p.m. Louisa Street and Federal Avenue; Frequent patrols.

6:25 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical.

6:57 p.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Animal.

7:36 p.m. Belanger Street and Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.

7:48 p.m. Second Street and Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.

8:44 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Loud music.

9:30 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

9:43 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Complaint.

9:57 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Theft.

10:30 p.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Suspicious person.

11:39 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

Saturday, March 25

1:03 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

1:26 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

1:27 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

3:33 a.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Assistance.

6:12 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Telephone harassment.

8:20 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

9:12 a.m. 900 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.

10 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.

10:06 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Animal complaint.

12:56 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:18 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

1:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:57 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; 911 hang up call.

2:03 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:15 p.m. 600 block of First Street; Traffic incident.

4:11 p.m. Greenwood and Arizona streets; Crash.

4:12 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.

4:30 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.

5:04 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Loud music.

6:08 p.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Street; Officer stand by.

6:26 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Theft.

6:31 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Assistance.

7:53 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Street; Animal.

10:25 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious person.

10:26 p.m. 1000 block of Ida Street; Suspicious activity.

10:59 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

11:43 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

Sunday, March 26

12:26 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.

1:50 a.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

7:54 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

7:57 a.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Alarm.

8:04 a.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

8:21 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:05 a.m. Eleventh Street and La. 182; Arrest.

9:06 a.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

9:33 a.m. Franklin and Maple streets; Complaint.

10:32 a.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

10:43 a.m. Sixth and Spruce streets; Arrest.

11:27 a.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Theft.

12:41 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

1:06 p.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Medical.

1:33 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

2:59 p.m. Third Street; Complaint.

3:31 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:08 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

4:37 p.m. Third Street; Complaint.

5:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problem.

5:47 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

6:50 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

8:26 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Removal of subject.

8:28 a.m. 1000 block of Stephensville Road; Assistance.

10 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

10:35 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

11:50 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.

Monday, March 27

12:10 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

12:17 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Disturbance.

12:20 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

3:44 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.