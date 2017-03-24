Police Reports 3-24-17

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Tomika B. Willis, 39, Canal Street, Franklin, was arrested on Thursday for simple assault. She was released on a summons.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Richard Sauce, 41, 189 Polaris Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Thursday at 6:26 p.m. for filing a false report and illegal possession of stolen things. No bail is set.

Heidi Sams, 38, 407 Fourth St., Morgan City, was arrested on Thursday at 6:29 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, careless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to honor written promise to appear. Sams was also charged on a warrant for probation violation. No bail is set.

Kendrick Madison, 39, 521 Augustine Maze St., Franklin, LA was arrested on Wednesday at 4:27 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail is set.

Narcotics agents arrested Matthew Green, 22, 8600 La. 182, Centerville, on Thursday at 3:37 p.m. on a warrant for possession of Schedule I – marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Green was also charged on a warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Bail is set for $106,500.

Zoie Charpentier, 18, 2060 La. 317, Centerville, was arrested on Thursday at 3:37 p.m. on a warrant for possession of Schedule I – marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charpentier was released on a summons.

Renaldo K. Toussaint Sr., 39, 211 Batiste St., Baldwin, was arrested on March 23, 2017 at 9:03 p.m. for improper lane usage, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer, warrant for aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce and resisting an officer and two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail is set.