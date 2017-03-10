Police Reports 3-10-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Lacey Horton, 28, 317 D Coteau Holmes Road, New Iberia, was arrested on Wednesday at 8:33 a.m. on a warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Bail is set at $100,000.

Mindy Macaluso, 33, 135 Laura St., Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday at 12:12 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail is set at $3,297.14.

Abdul Tate, 22, 616 Cypremort St., Jeanerette, was arrested on Wednesday at 12:42 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on a warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended license. Tate was released on a $1,250 bond.

Rigoberto Barrios, 31, 333 Glenwood St., Morgan City, was arrested on Wednesday at 1:43 p.m. on a warrant for criminal damage to property. He was released on a summons.

Anna Holmes, 38, 611½ Ibert St., Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 11:28 a.m. on a warrant for criminal trespass and reckless operation of a vehicle. She was released on a summons.

Salvadore Francois, 19, 118 Natalie Lane Lot 63, Patterson, was arrested on Thursday at 4:30 a.m. for possession of Schedule – marijuana, Schedule IV – tramadol, resisting an officer by providing false information and warrant for failure to appear on the charges of improper signaling and operating a vehicle with an inadequate windshield. No bail is set.

Tamoz Allen, 21, 271 Grandwood Drive, Apt. 29, Patterson, was arrested on Thursday at 4:30 a.m. for possession of Schedule IV – tramadol. No bail is set.

Narcotics agents arrested a juvenile male, 16, Four Corners on Wednesday at 2:35 p.m. for possession of Schedule IV – tramadol. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Jacob Adams, 18, 26586 Oliver Wheat Road, Baton Rouge, was arrested on Wednesday at 2:58 p.m. for improper lane usage, no driver’s license on person, expired motor vehicle inspection, no proof of insurance and possession of Schedule I – marijuana. He was released on a $3,000 bond.

Leonard Ceasar, 32, 205 Martin Luther King St., Baldwin, was arrested on Wednesday at 7:28 p.m. for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I – marijuana, possession of Schedule I – heroin – with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II – cocaine – with intent to distribute and transactions involving drug offenses. No bail is set.

Angela S. Clark, 43, 1213 Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested on Thursday at 11:18 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while intoxicated. Clark was released on a $5,000 bond.

Chad Williams, 28, Two Sisters Court Lot 10, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Thursday at 2:51 p.m. for domestic abuse battery – child dndangerment Law, criminal damage to property and simple escape. No bail is set.

Stacy Williams, 35, 527 Russo Street, Berwick, was arrested on Thursday at 8:27 p.m. on four warrants for issuing worthless checks. Williams was released on an $11,250 bond.

Narcotics agents arrested Nathaniel Washington, 37, 522 Levee Road, Morgan City, on Thursday at 4:39 .m. for improper backing, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving with a suspended license and resisting an officer. Bail is set at $4,250