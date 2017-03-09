Police Reports 2-9-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Renitra Christopher, 33, 642 Terrebonne St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 3:25 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license. She was released on a $500 bond.

Heather Troulliet, 31, 132 South Jamon Court, Bourg, was arrested onWednesday at 8:38 p.m. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, turning movements and signals violation, possession of open alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and no driver’s license. No bail is set and the children in the vehicle were released to a guardian.

Julie Bennett, 46, 122 Oregon St., Berwick, was arrested on Wednesday, at 8:09 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. She was released on a $500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Amy Picard, 18, of Irish Bend Road, Franklin, Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. on a district court warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of no driver’s license. She was released on $320 bond.

Troy Dyer, 42, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:41 p.m. on charge of theft. Officers conducting an investigation of an alleged employee theft from a local business in Franklin. Between December 26, 2016 and Jan. 14, Dyer allegedly collected over $800 each in cash for services and pocketing the money. Dyer was released on $1,500 bond.

Alex Edwards, 23, of New Iberia, was arrested today at 4:30 a.m. on a Third Ward Court failure to appear warrant on a charge of possession of marijuana and held on $658 bond.