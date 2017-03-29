Lousiana Politics: Loan program may replace La. films tax credit program

As Republican lawmakers and conservative groups like Americans for Prosperity lobby for an end to Louisiana’s $180 million film tax credit program, some industry players are looking into ways to enhance it and possibly introduce a new reform.

Will French, president of Film Production Capital LLC in New Orleans, is heading up an effort to create a special loan program that would move incentive money away from the big studios and into the hands of Louisiana companies.

He said a “well-funded working group” is putting the proposal together and that it will be ready to put resources, possibly in the form of digital buys and other outreach, behind it when the regular session starts.

“The studios and networks and their production affiliates will never invest in Louisiana,” he said. “They are multi-national conglomerates and their production investments and people are almost entirely in California. By focusing our incentive dollars on them, we are limiting participation in the Louisiana film industry to vendors – companies who service projects sent here by the majors.”

That means trucks, lights, stages, caterers, lawyers and other regular business expenses, French added.

“That explains why we lost so much business after 2015 and why Georgia picked it up,” he said. “The studios simply redirected it. It also explains why our industry is hurting. All vendors have seen similar drop offs.”

French and his working group want to see the film program incentivize production companies that would invest and — most importantly — be headquartered in Louisiana.

The idea is to encourage banks to lend money to these companies by permitting the state to buy the loans two years after they’re issued.

The money would then have to be repaid to the state before the production company shares in any film profits.

The revenue to support the program would come from a portion of the existing $180 million film tax credit budget.

Replacing the Senate president

With Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, about to collide with term limits, a state representative from Jefferson Parish is already angling to replace him.

Alario has been a member of the Louisiana Legislature for the past 45 years, beginning in the state House in 1972.

For his part, Rep. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, is already on the campaign trail in Alario’s Senate District 8. He’s the latest in a long line of candidates statewide who are getting in line early for the Legislature’s 2019 cycle.

Connick actually had a fundraiser a couple of weeks ago during a New Orleans Pelican’s game, but his host list may have been the real slam dunk. There were only two names: Alario, who Connick wants to replace in the Senate, and District Attorney Paul Connick.

As for Alario, he may not be going too far. He has hinted in the past that he may be open to running for his old House seat next cycle.

First bill for Higgins

On just day 76 of being on the job last week, Congressman Clay Higgins passed his first bill off of the House floor.

Higgins, R-Port Barre and the man who represents St. Mary Parish in Congress, actually became the fourth freshmen from his entire class to advance a bill past the lower chamber this term.

The bill is being touted as a non-partisan spending check on the Homeland Security Department.

LOGA under original leadership

After a head injury sidelined him for a few months, Don Briggs returned to the helm of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association this month.

Briggs had already told his colleagues and members last month that a full recovery was expected and now he’s back behind his desk in Baton Rouge as lawmakers across Capitol Lake prepare for their regular session.

Briggs likewise resumed his regular opinion column this month that runs in newspapers across the state.

His topic of choice didn’t surprise anyone — it was about the decision affirming the dismissal of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority’s lawsuit against nearly 100 oil and gas companies.

“A billowing sigh of relief was heard from oil and gas companies all across Louisiana,” Briggs wrote, “and with that sigh, came a little boost of confidence.”

Political history: Parish

and cur, Catahoula-style

Last week marked the 209th anniversary (March 23, 1808) of the date Catahoula Parish was originally created — just five years following the Louisiana Purchase.

Home to roughly 10,000 people today, the parish early on was attractive to Protestants and those of British decent, which added a different kind of influence to the northern part of our young state.

Catahoula is actually a Tensas word that Native Americans in the area used to describe a “big, clear lake.”

In fact, Catahoula Lake was initially a part of Catahoula Parish but is now located within the boundaries of LaSalle Parish.

While some folks might tell you that the parish derives its name from the Catahoula Cur or Catahoula Leopard Dog, it’s actually the other way around.

Louisiana’s official state dog — declared so in 1979 — was named after the parish.

The breed certainly has a place in our rich history. Late Gov. Earl Long kept a kennel full of Catahoulas and late President Teddy Roosevelt is said to have used them while hunting.

They said it

“He means a tax increase.”

—State Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, offering an interpretation of when a Democrat calls for tax reform, on KEEL Radio

“No one is talking about raising taxes.”

—Richard Carbo, the governor’s communications director, talking about the upcoming regular session, to the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana

