White downs Red, 26-13, in Nicholls Spring football game

Team White totaled nearly 300 yards on offense while its defense had three sacks and an interception return for a touchdown to defeat Team Red, 26-13, in the Nicholls State University football program’s 2018 Spring Game Saturday morning at John L. Guidry Stadium.

Redshirt freshman Kohen Granier had two first-half touchdown passes to give White a 14-10 lead at the break.

Neither offense found the end zone in the final two quarters as the teams combined for three field goals.

On the game’s last drive, Tyler Green sealed the win for White with a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Granier finished 10 of 14 for 189 yards, with his top receiver being Mason Roberts, who collected five grabs for 92 yards and a score. Three of his receptions came on a second-quarter drive as he totaled 59 yards and gave White the lead for good at 14-10 on a 4-yard touchdown catch.

Damion Jeanpiere Jr. had two receptions for 55 yards — both coming on White’s first scoring drive in the opening quarter. He had a 47-yard catch to move the ball to the 8 and then capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown.

Red immediately answered as Chase Fourcade found Dai’Jean Dixon open for a 67-yard touchdown to tie the game. Fourcade finished the day with 140 yards on 10 of 16 pass attempts.

Red then had a chance for its second touchdown after the defense recovered a fumble at White’s 22. Following a big run by Kyran Irvin (seven carries, 33 yards) that put the ball at the 2, White’s defense stuffed three straight rushes and forced a 21-yard field goal by Bryce Broussard to make the score 10-7.

After Robert’s touchdown, White had a chance to extend its lead before the half, but Lorran Fonseca missed wide on a 52-yard field goal attempt.

In the third, Granier had a 15-yard pass to Christian Booker and a 20-yarder to Dontrell Taylor (16 carries, 56 yards), resulting in another 52-yard attempt for Fonseca. But this time, the senior split the uprights for a 17-10 White lead.

On the next possession, Red picked up a 4th-and-1 with a 27-yard catch by Stefano Guarisco, a Central Catholic alum. That led to a 35-yard field goal by Fonseca.

Leading 17-13 in the fourth, White tacked on one more field goal — a 32-yarder from Broussard with 2:26 remaining.

On Red’s final drive, quarterback Nick Conley threw for two first downs before Green stepped in front of a pass on 3rd-and-6 and raced into the end zone.

On defense, Hezekiah White, Tyler Johnson and Devin Simoneaux each recorded a sack for White. Ronald Ollie had four tackles and one of White’s seven tackles for loss.

For Team Red, Grid Isidore Jr. totaled eight tackles, and Allen Pittman had a sack. Kevin Johnson recorded an interception in the first quarter.

Winston Jones punted six times for a 33.0 average, while Jordan Talley had three punts for a 50.0 average.