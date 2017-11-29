UNO's Brown has stellar performance

University of New Orleans senior Randi Brown, named Southland Conference Player of the Week last week, scored 27 points, but the New Orleans Privateers (1-4) fell to the University of South Alabama (3-1) in Mobile Friday 67-45.

The Houma product and Central Catholic alum was 8-of-19 from the field, 5-of-11 from beyond the 3-point arc, 6-of-6 from the free throw line and also contributed three assists and three steals.

Heading into the game against the Jaguars, Brown was the Southland Conference’s leading scorer, averaging 23.3 points a contest.

FIRST QUARTER

A low-scoring first period ended with an 8-0 South Alabama run. South Alabama outrebounded the Privateers 15-5. Brown, with five points and freshman Jada Duncantell with two points, were the only University of New Orleans players to score. New Orleans was 3-of-15 from the field (20.0) and South Alabama was 5-of-14 (35.7). The Jaguars led 14-7 at the end of the period.

SECOND QUARTER

Turnovers and free throws were the differences in the second quarter as South Alabama took a 34-17 lead. New Orleans committed 10 turnovers during the period and 15 in the first half. South Alabama went to the free throw line 13 times, connecting on eight in the second quarter. Although Brown led all scorers at halftime with 13 points, the Privateers continued to have trouble scoring, hitting only 6-of-24 shots in the first half.

THIRD QUARTER

It was an 18-5 third quarter in favor of the Jags. The Privateers went scoreless during the first 6:55, with their first points — a Brown 3-pointer — coming with 3:05 remaining. New Orleans was 1-of-20 from the field in the period. Brown scored all five New Orleans points as South Alabama took a 52-22 lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Privateers outscored South Alabama 23-15, cutting a 30-point deficit in half. New Orleans opened the fourth with a 14-0 run. Sophomore Asia Woods got it started with a 3-pointer, Brown contributed a three during the run and Duncantell, sophomore Alyssa Quixley and senior Kayla Mundy helped slice the lead to 59-44.

BY THE NUMBERS

Nicole Hutchins, a 6-foot, 4-inch freshman from Berowra, Australia, playing in her second game as a Privateer, had career highs in minutes (17) and rebounds (eight).

Brown has reached double-figures in all four contests this season. Her 27-point outing against South Alabama was her second highest point total of the season behind her 38-point performance against CSUN in the Preseason WNIT.

Mundy finished with seven points against USA, while Shania Woods, the Southland’s third-leading rebounder, grabbed seven rebounds.

New Orleans forced South Alabama to commit 25 turnovers.

Antoinette Lewis led South Alabama with 18 points off the bench. Chyna Ellis had 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Jags.

The Privateers will return to action Thursday against Jacksonville State at Lakefront Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p. m.

