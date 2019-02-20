Picou homers in Delta State victory

Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:10am
Staff Report
MONTEVALLO, Ala. –

Delta State University softball won its first Gulf South Conference series after a 2-1 victory against the University of Montevallo Saturday.
The Lady Statesmen were led by Kelly Byrd and Central Catholic alum Taylor Picou, who each had a home run.
The game was scoreless through the first five innings, and Delta State scored first with Byrd’s home run over the left field fence for a 1-0 Lady Statesmen lead.
Picou, a freshman, extended the lead to 2-0 with her first home run of the season in the top of the seventh. Picou finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Montevallo scored its run in the bottom of the seventh via a wild pitch.
Nicole Fullilove (4-3) earned the win as she surrendered one run on four hits in seven innings. She had six strikeouts.
Mychael McMillan (3-2) suffered the loss as she surrendered two runs on four hits in seven innings.
Delta State will return to action Saturday when it hosts Union University in a double header.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019