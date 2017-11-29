Patterson alum Jones earns All-Big 12 Academic honors

Eighteen University of Oklahoma football student-athletes were named to the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced recently.

The Sooners were represented by seven first-team selections and a league-high 11 second-team honorees.

Among the second-team honorees was sophomore Mykel Jones of Patterson, who is a human relations major.

Oklahoma now has had at least seven first-team honorees each of the last 11 seasons. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Connor McGinnis and redshirt freshman linebacker Bryan Mead were two of 10 student-athletes to be nominated with a 4.0 GPAs.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher (either cumulative or during the two previous semesters) and must have participated in 60 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.

First-team members have maintained a 3.2 or better GPA, while the second-team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA.

Jones is one of three Sooners hailing from Louisiana either on the first or second team. Sophomore Chanse Sylvie, a political science major from Shreveport, made the first team, while redshirt sophomore Cody Ford, criminology major, also made the second team.