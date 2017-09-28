Nicholls volleyball falls to Sam Houston

The Nicholls State University volleyball team dropped a straight-set match to Sam Houston State University Tuesday at Johnson Coliseum.

The Colonels (2-14 overall, 0-3 in Southland Conference play) were led offensively by senior outside hitter Stephanie Tobison and freshman outside hitter Imanie Williams, who slammed five kills each. Sophomore libero Emily Venable tied a match high with 13 digs.

The Bearkats (5-9, 2-0 SLC) were powered by Brooke White (15 kills, .382 hitting percentage) and Jordyn Vaughn (12 kills). White added 11 digs to convert a double-double.

Tobison and Williams tallied three kills apiece in the first set as the Colonels had a chance tied at 21.

However, Sam Houston took advantage of three Nicholls errors in the next five points to take the opening frame.

In the second set, the Bearkats scored 13 of the first 15 points en route to a 25-8 margin. Sam Houston totaled 16 kills in the second set, attacking at a .438 clip.

Cunningham fired two kills early in the deciding set as the Bearkats raced out to a 6-2 advantage and never lost their lead.

Berwick High alum Brie Hill, a Nicholls junior right-side/outside hitter, had four kills, two digs and one block assist.

Nicholls hopes to earn its first Southland Conference victory in its next match at Texas A&M – Corpus Christi Thursday. First serve at the Dugan Wellness Center is set for 6:30 p.m.