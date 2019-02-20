Nicholls routs Alcorn State

The Nicholls State University baseball team tied a program record with 25 runs during its 25-5 rout against Alcorn State University Tuesday at Ben Meyer Diamond at Didier Field.

The Red and Grey also tallied 25 runs on April 6, 2005, against Memphis.

Colonels (3-1) starter Parker White earned his first win of the season, allowing two unearned runs in five innings.

Braves (1-3) righty Jacob Kieffer suffered the loss, surrendering 13 runs (11 earned) in 1.2 innings.

Nicholls scored six runs in the first inning, highlighted by a Brady Bell grand slam. It was Nicholls’ first since grand slam since Dillon Belle’ had one against Southern on May 9, 2018.

Alcorn scored two runs in the top of the second by taking advantage of two Colonel errors.

Nicholls’ response consisted of a seven-run bottom half of the second on six hits, including doubles from Bell and sophomore Austin France.

The Colonels continued to pad their lead with two runs in the fourth and three runs in the sixth.

Nicholls committed three fielding miscues in the seventh, allowing the Braves to send their final three runners home.

The Colonels concluded their offensive outburst with a six-run eighth.

Bell finished with four hits and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Senior Ethan Valdez added three hits.

Patterson High alum Jamie Fabre, who plays for Alcorn State, finished 1-for-3 in the loss

In Alcorn State’s win 10-9 against Arkansas Pine Bluff Saturday at the MLB Urban Invitational in New Orleans, Fabre recorded a 1-for-4 performance with an RBI And a stolen base.