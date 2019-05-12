Nicholls' Holland, Landry named Google Cloud Academic All-District

Nicholls State University softball infielder Emma Holland and pitcher Megan Landry have been named to the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-District™ VI Softball Team, presented by CoSIDA, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

The Academic All-District™ teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.

Holland has started every game at second base in her sophomore season and has a perfect 4.0-grade point average as a health sciences - pre-professional major. Landry, who earned academic all-America honors last year, has at 26-10 record in the circle and posted a 3.97 GPA en route to earning her degree in secondary education - English in December. The duo is the third and fourth all-district honorees under head coach Angel Santiago.

Holland is one of 25 honorees on the Division I all-district teams to maintain a 4.0 GPA. On the field, she has 44 hits for a .277 batting average and accounted for three doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs. She leads the Colonels with 34 runs scored and has 16 RBIs on the year.

An All-Southland First Team recipient, Landry, a Central Catholic alum, has been one of the NCAA’s best pitchers after ending the year tied for eighth in victories. Following her 10th shutout of the year in the Colonels’ first game of the postseason, Landry lowered her ERA to 1.66 for the season. Her victory set the program record for career wins at 79 and it was the 25th complete game of her senior campaign.

The Google Cloud Academic All-District® teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® ballot, with first- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees to be announced in June.