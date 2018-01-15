New Orleans women's basketball falls to Stephen F. Austin 74-67

The University of New Orleans women’s basketball team fought back from a nine-point halftime deficit with a big third period but couldn’t hang on in the final quarter as Stephen F. Austin defeated it 74-67 Wednesday night at Lakefront Arena.

Trailing 43-34 after 20 minutes of play, the Privateers outscored SFA (12-3 overall, 4-0 in SLC) in the third quarter 23-11 to take a 57-54 advantage into the final quarter.

Defensive stops and hot free throw shooting propelled New Orleans (6-10, 2-3 SLC) into the lead. The Privateers largest lead in the period was five. The Southland Conference’s best free-throw shooting club was 16-of-21 from the line in the second half.

SFA outscored New Orleans in the final quarter 20-10 thanks to balanced scoring and a 30-5 advantage in bench scoring to secure the win.

New Orleans was led by senior Randi Brown, the Southland Conference’s leading scorer and a Central Catholic alum, who finished with a game-high 28 points on 8-of-20 from the field. Brown was 9-of-11 from the free throw line with two assists and three steals.

Kayla Mundy hit double figures for the fifth straight game with 14 points, three assists and two steals. One of the SLC’s top free-throw shooters, Mundy was 5-of-6 from the line.

Point guard Mariah Wright had eight points, five assists, five rebounds (both team-highs) and three steals.

Sophomore forward Asia Woods had eight points and tied Wright for team-high in rebounds with five.

UNO outscored Stephen F Austin in points-in-the-paint, 25-20.

Stephen F. Austin place three players in double figures: Stevie Parker (14), Taylor Jackson (11) and Alyssa Mayfield (12).

UP NEXT

New Orleans continues Southland Conference play Saturday at Lakefront Arena against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 2 p. m. It’s part of a doubleheader as the New Orleans men will face the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men at 4:15.