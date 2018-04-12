McNeese captures 18 first-place finishes at its Spring Time Classic

Eighteen first-place finishes for McNeese highlighted the 2018 Spring Time Classic for the Cowboys and Cowgirls in what was also the program’s senior day.

Fourteen seniors were recognized prior to the start of the major running events. Those completing their eligibility this spring include Oliver James, Enrique Soto, Fisher Hamilton, Hiram Morales, John Lemke, Zach Dibbern, Olandis Johnson, Nathan Jones, Finlay Murray, Jaylen Goodley, Maegan Moore, Kristian Ojonta, Kennedy Sampey and Katja Woelfl. Sampey is a Berwick High alum and a pole vaulter for the Cowgirls.

One of the 18 first-place marks for McNeese was also a new meet record, when in the women’s 5,000-meters, Cowgirl junior Alex Eykelbosch clocked a 17:08.63 to beat the previous meet record by nearly a full minute.

The Cowgirls also took second-, third- and fifth-place in the event behind Eykelbosch – Imogen Hull (18:14.24), Alissa Lander (18:31.90) and Estela Pina (19:02.32).

Jessica Fox won the 3,000m steeplechase at 11:59.40, and Gladys Jerotich took first in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:57.29.

Sprinter Maegan Moore won the 200-meter dash at 24.42.

In the field events for the Cowgirls, Alanna Arvie captured first place in the shot put at 44-5.75; Lea Kiekenbeck in the discus at 133-11.25; Kira Benkmann in the hammer throw at 172-5.25; and Morgan Woods in the javelin at 145-5.50.

On the men’s side, 10 first places were won, including in all of the running events with the exception of the 200, 110 hurdles and the 4x100 relay.

Tyler Smith took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.47. Olandis Johnson won the 400-meters at 49.86, and Oliver James finished first in the 800-meters at 1:58.18. The Cowboys also finished second, third and fourth in that event – Finlay Murray (1:59.13), Luke Horgan (2:00.45) and Niall Holt (2:02.66).

Fisher Hamilton won the 1,500-meters with a time of 4:06.79; Damian O’Boyle the 5,000-meters at 15:19.37; Korey London in the 400-meter hurdles at 57.97; and William Devaney in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at 10:06.10.

In the field events, Nemanja Koviljac won the triple jump with a mark of 47-8; Hiram Morales won the shot put at 56-7; and Adriano Theriot won the pole vault at 15-1.