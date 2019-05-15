The Nicholls State University and Incarnate Word softball teams met on the diamond in April, bringing together sisters Mallery and Macey Marino. Mallery is a member of the Nicholls softball team, while Macey is an Incarnate Word team member. Nicholls swept the series. The sisters' grandparents are from the Tri-City area. From left are Gloria Marino, grandparent; Susan Cantrell, grandparent; Mallery Marino, Macey Marino, Wayne Cantrell, grandparent; and Benny Marino, grandparent.

Marino sisters meet on diamond at Nicholls

Wed, 05/15/2019 - 11:20am

Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Gloria Marino

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019