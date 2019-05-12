Landry sets wins record as Colonels roll past Lady Demons

The Nicholls State University softball team turned in a dominating performance in its first game of the 2019 Southland Conference Tournament with a 9-0 run-rule victory against host Northwestern State Wednesday afternoon at Lady Demon Diamond.

The No. 2 seed Colonels (33-20) now will square off against top-seed Sam Houston State Thursday at 11 a.m. for a spot in Friday’s championship. The Bearkats won the series in Thibodaux, two games to one, but all three games were decided by a run.

In the win against Northwestern State, Central Catholic alum and Nicholls senior Megan Landry recorded her 10th shutout of the season and earned career win No. 79, setting a new program record. The previous mark was held by Laura Davis, who played from 1982-85. Landry’s season record now is 26-10, and she lowered her ERA to 1.66.

Wednesday, Landry allowed four hits and struck out five in five innings.

On offense, the Colonels scored two runs in the second inning, two in the third, and then blew the game open with five in fifth. Caitlin Garcia put the run-rule into effect after blasting a three-run homer for the 9-0 lead. Garcia paced the Colonels with five RBIs, thanks to two sacrifice flies earlier in the contest.

Kasey Frederick and Samantha Dares accounted for half of the Colonels’ eight hits with two each.

Northwestern State (30-26) had a chance to get to Landry early by putting runners on second and third with one out, but the Colonel ace recorded the first of her five punch outs before forcing a groundout to end the threat.

In the bottom of the second, Kali Clement started the frame with a blooper to right and legged out a double. She then scored on Garcia’s first sacrifice fly, and Nicholls added to the lead when Samantha Mracich beat out an infield single and the throw flew past first base, allowing another runner to score.

Northwestern State struggled defensively all game, recording five errors, which led to six unearned runs.

Nicholls doubled the advantage in the third when Melise Gossen snuck a single down the first-base line for an RBI, and Garcia followed with another sacrifice fly.

Then in the fourth, two scored when Kasey Frederick singled to center with two on. The first runner scored on the hit, and then Amanda Gianelloni came home after an errant throw to the plate.

With Nicholls leading 6-0 in the inning, Garcia launched a 1-0 offering over the left-center wall for her sixth homer of the season.

In the fifth, Landry gave up two singles with two down before ending the game with a liner to Corynn Major in left field.

Elise Vincent led Northwestern State with a 3-for-3 day at the plate.

E.C. Delafield suffered the loss after lasting three innings and surrendering two earned runs on five hits. Delafield had a strong start, fanning all three Colonels in the first inning.