Landry reaches milestone in Nicholls win

Nicholls State University softball senior Megan Landry surpassed 500 career strikeouts in another shutout victory, while Kali Clement tripled twice as the Colonels cruised to a 3-0 victory against Southern Wednesday night on Swanner Field at Geo Surfaces Park.

Landry, a Central Catholic alum, pitched all seven innings to improve to 14-8 on the year and was a strikeout short of her season high. But needing just five to become only the fourth Colonel in program history with 500 strikeouts, she quickly reached the milestone in the third. The lone hit allowed was a bloop single to center in the fourth.

At the plate, Clement continued her offensive onslaught with a 3-for-3 night. Her triple in the opening inning scored Amanda Gianelloni, who led the game off with a base hit. Clement upped her season batting average to .397.

Clement then tripled again in the third following Kasey Frederick’s sacrifice fly that made it 2-0. Frederick doubled in the Colonels’ final run, too, in the fifth, plating Gianelloni, who led off the frame with her second hit.

Landry’s no-hit bid was broken in the fourth on the single by Hope Kruebbe. In the final three innings, only Kruebbe reached base with a walk in the sixth.

Southern’s Aubrion James (5-7) suffered the loss, allowing two earned runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings.