Landry is an NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

Nicholls State University softball’s Megan Landry has been nominated for the NCAA Women of the Year Award, the organization announced Wednesday.

Landry, a Central Catholic High alum, is one of a record 585 female college athletes who were nominated for the award. Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

A two-time NFCA All-Region honoree, Landry concluded her pitching career with a 27-12 record and a 1.66 ERA in her senior campaign and leaves as the Colonels’ all-time leader in wins with 80. She ranks third all-time on the strikeout list with 573, and her nine saves also are tied for the school record.

A three-time all-conference selection and the 2018 Southland Pitcher of the Year, Landry accounted for 18 shutouts and three no-hitters in her four years at Nicholls.

Landry helped lead the program to new heights as the Colonels made the Southland Tournament four straight years — a first in school history — and entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed or better. In 2018, Nicholls won its first regular-season championship since 1996.

In the classroom, Landry was a three-time Southland All-Academic First Team selection and was named Student-Athlete of the Year following her junior season. She graduated summa cum laude with a 3.97 GPA in December, earning a degree in secondary education — English. Landry took three courses towards a Master’s in Education Leadership in the spring and posted a 4.0 GPA. She also garnered CoSIDA Academic All-District twice in her career and received Academic All-America Second Team honors in 2018.

A Pierre Part native, Landry was vice president for the Nicholls Student-Athlete Advisory Committee while also spending time volunteering with numerous organizations. She served as a bible study leader and mentor for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, or FOCUS, and recently started as a FOCUS missionary for the next two years.

The NCAA nominees competed in 23 different sports across all three NCAA divisions, including 262 Division I nominees, 131 from Division II and 192 from Division III. Multisport student-athletes account for 144 of the nominees. Landry is one of 77 softball players nominated.

Next, conferences will select up to two nominees from the pool of school nominees.

Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September.

From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.

The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual award ceremony Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.