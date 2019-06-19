Landry, Bergeron named to All-Louisiana Softball Team

Two area college softball players recently were named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Softball Team.

Nicholls State University’s Megan Landry and Louisiana College’s Shelby Bergeron each made the squad.

Landry, a Central Catholic alum, was a first-team selection as a pitcher, while Bergeron, a Berwick High alum, was a second-team pick as an outfielder.

Landry, a senior and Pierre Part native, compiled a 27-12 record in the circle with a 1.62 ERA. She ended the season ranked 13th in Division I in victories, 34th in ERA, 15th in shutouts and her walks-per-seven innings was seventh nationally. Against Louisiana schools, Landry was 10-2 with a 1.54 ERA.

She also was named NFCA All-Region and All-Southland this season.

Bergeron, a senior, batted .462 this year with 55 hits and 36 runs scored. She stole a team-leading 34 bases in 39 attempts.

Bergeron set the new single-season record for batting average, broke the school record for career stolen bases and became the first player to reach 100 steals in their career. She recorded her third straight season with 30 or more steals, too.

She finished her career ranked in the top-10 all-time in five different offensive categories. She was fifth in runs scored (102), seventh in hits (150), fourth in career batting average (.361), fifth in triples (six), and first in steals (102).

Bergeron was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Academic All-American and a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American, earning second-team honors for her athletic achievements.

She was the first player in program history to receive a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West First Team spot this season.