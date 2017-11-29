CCHS alum Knight reaches 1K career points for the University of Alabama

The Alabama women’s basketball team fell to Elon 60-55 in the final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament despite senior Meoshonti Knight surpassing 1,000 career points Friday night at Cardinal Gibbons High School.

“She’s (Meoshonti Knight) started for four years and has worked so hard,” University of Alabama Coach Kristy Curry said in a news release. “She’s so coachable, and I just want to give a congratulations to her on a tough day where our team didn’t win. It is a bright spot to get over 1,000 points I’m really proud of her. She nearly had a double-double with eight rebounds, and down the stretch, she really played hard for us.”

The Crimson Tide (4-2) held the Phoenix (5-0) to just 38 percent shooting while forcing 22 turnovers.

Knight, a Central Catholic alum, finished with 14 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, to go along with eight rebounds. She also had one assist, one block and one steal.

Senior Hannah Cook finished with 13 points, and senior Ashley Williams rounded out the Crimson Tide double-digit scorers with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Tide started off slow in the first half, only shooting 28 percent in the opening period, while holding the Phoenix to just 29 percent from the floor.

Elon held a 26-19 advantage after the first 20 minutes in the low-scoring affair.

In the second half, Alabama showed some fight, pulling within three points late after junior Shaquera Wade completed the three-point play after being fouled on a drive to the basket with 25 seconds remaining.

The Phoenix responded by converting on its free throws down the stretch to stop the Tide’s comeback attempt.

The Tide will return to action for another road test against TCU Friday at noon in Fort Worth, Texas.

