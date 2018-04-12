CCHS alum Brown repeates as first-team All-LSWA Selection

For the second consecutive season, University of New Orleans guard Randi Brown was named first-team all-state by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Brown, a Central Catholic alum and the Southland Conference’s leading scorer the last two seasons, is one of only two players to repeat as first team all-state in 2017 and 2018.

The Houma native finished second in the balloting for player of the year to fellow Southland student-athlete Cassidy Barrios (Nicholls).

Brown averaged 22 points during her senior season and completed her four-year Privateer career as the school’s second leading scorer with 2,130 points. The point total was good enough for fifth all-time in Southland Conference history.

During her senior season, Brown was named First-Team All-Southland Conference, Southland Conference Player of the Week twice and College Sports Madness Mid-Major Player of the Week once. The sharpshooter was voted amateur athlete of the month of January by the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.

She had four 30-point games, 17 games of more than 20 points (both tops in the SLC), and her 38-point performance against CSUN was the single-game high this season in the conference.

Brown earned her degree from the University of New Orleans in December in Human Performance Health Promotion and Exercise Physiology.

She is training awaiting the WNBA draft.

Dobie Plaisance of Nicholls is this year’s LSWA Coach of the Year, Christina Devers of LSU-Shreveport is the Newcomer of the Year and Arsula Clark of ULM took Freshman of the Year honors.