CCHS alum Brown hits game-winner in UNO victory

Game tied at 50. Who else would you get the ball to? Randi Brown drove to the basket and pulled up for a 12-footer, finding the bottom of the net and giving the University of New Orleans (9-10, 5-3 Southland) a 52-50 victory against the University of the Incarnate Word (3-15, 2-5 Southland) Saturday afternoon at Lakefront Arena.

The victory gives New Orleans three consecutive Southland Conference wins for the first time since Jan. 7-17, 2017 (UIW, Sam Houston State and HBU, respectively).

Brown finished with 19 points, Kayla Mundy added 12 and three steals and Shania Woods pulled down 11 rebounds. Dionjhae Thomas came off the bench with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

FIRST QUARTER

A low-scoring period went in favor of New Orleans 12-7. Brown scored a game-high six points and a steal, and Shania Woods pulled down six rebounds.

SECOND QUARTER

Mundy scored six points in the period, and the Privateers shot 50 percent from the floor to take a 29-19 lead into the break.

Brown scored 11 points in the first half, and Mundy followed with eight. New Orleans led by as much as 16, but a 7-0 UIW run cut the New Orleans lead to single digits before New Orleans tacked on a point to make it a 10-point ballgame.

THIRD QUARTER

The Cardinals threatened and cut the Privateer lead to four heading into the fourth. Brown led all players with 15 points going into the final period. The Privateer defense continued to force turnovers, tallying nine steals and forcing the Cardinals to 19 turnovers.

FOURTH QUARTER

It was a back-and-forth affair with UIW erasing the New Orleans lead before the Brown game-winner.

NEXT UP

The Privateers host Northwestern State University Wednesday at 7 p.m.