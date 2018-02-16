CCHS alum Brown hits 2K points in New Orleans' victory

Fittingly, it was a three-point jumper with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter that gave senior Randi Brown exactly 2,000 points for her University of New Orleans career.

That shot, three of her 32 on the night, places the Central Catholic alum in rare company as only the second player in University of New Orleans history to reach the 2,000-point mark.

Brown achieved the mark as the Privateers (12-13 overall, 8-6 Southland Conference) defeated Southeastern Louisiana (6-19, 5-9) 82-73 Wednesday night at Lakefront Arena.

“My teammates push me so hard and just keep me going,” Brown said in a news release. “My teammates and coaches trust me with the ball even when I’m not doing so good, so none of this would happen without them. It’s really emotional, and I’m proud of myself.”

The senior from Houma joins former New Orleans great Sandra Hodge (1980-84) in the 2K club. Brown has 2,008 career points, placing her seventh on the all-time Southland Conference scoring list.

“Randi knew she was only 24 points away from 2,000, and I knew the night was not going to get away without her getting those points,” New Orleans Head Coach Keeshawn Davenport said in a news release. “It’s a blessing for me to witness this while I’m coaching. The Lord allows you so many years to coach great players, and that’s not a feat many college players can say they accomplished. She put in a lot of work to accomplish this, so kudos to her.”

Brown also found time to grab 10 rebounds Wednesday. She was joined in double figures by senior guard Kayla Mundy with 19 points on 6-of-9 from the field and a 6-of-6 effort at the free-throw line.

Center Shania Woods recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 boards.

FIRST QUARTER

It was a high-scoring affair ending in a 22-22 tie. The largest Southeastern lead was 7-4 at the 6:21 mark. New Orleans led by five twice at 12-7 with 4:58 remaining and 18-13 at the 2:20 mark. Brown had 14 points.

SECOND QUARTER

The Privateers took the second quarter by three, 17-14. Jada Swafford got things started with the first five points for New Orleans on two free throws and a three-pointer. Southeastern took its last lead of the game at 30-29 on a basket by Taylin Underwood with 6:14 remaining. Jumpers by Mundy and Brown stretched the lead to four. A jumper by Halie Matthews and a free throw by Woods made it 39-34 New Orleans. The period closed with New Orleans holding a 39-36 halftime lead. Brown had 19 points at halftime, while Southeastern had two double-digit scorers at the break, Charliee Dugas with 12 and Underwood with 10.

THIRD QUARTER

A 21-6 run during the third period decided things for the Privateers. Woods scored the period’s first seven points for New Orleans. She finished with nine in the quarter. The run gave New Orleans its largest lead at 60-42. Mundy had seven of her 19 points in the third as New Orleans took a 64-52 advantage into the final stanza.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Lady Lions never really threatened in the final period as the Privateers led by double digits through most of the quarter. Southeastern got no closer than eight at 73-65 with 4:41 remaining. New Orleans had leads of 13 on three occasions during the fourth. Brown and Mundy had six points in the final quarter.

KEY NUMBERS

Brown’s 10-rebound night was a season high and 12 field goals against Southeastern was also a season-high for the Southland Conference’s leading scorer.

The Privateers lead the Southland Conference in free-throw shooting. They were 22-of-25 from the line against the Lady Lions.

Mundy has reached double-figures in 11 of the last 13 contests.

New Orleans is in sixth place in Southland Conference standings through Wednesday’s games.

UP NEXT

New Orleans will host McNeese Saturday at Lakefront Arena in a doubleheader. The women’s game starts at 2 p.m., while the men’s contest starts at 4:15 p.m. It will be Homecoming Weekend.

