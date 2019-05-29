All-Around All-American: Berwick High alum Shelby Bergeron earns national academic, athletic honors

Berwick High alum and Louisiana College senior softball player Shelby Bergeron has concluded her softball career with academic and athletic All-American honors.

Bergeron was one of 20 members of the Louisiana College softball team to earn National Fastpitch Coaches Association Academic All-American honors.

To be eligible for the academic All-American award, players must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average during the entire academic year in which they compete.

Bergeron also was named just the fifth National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American in Louisiana College softball history. She was selected to the NFCA All-American Second Team, joining Louisiana College pitching legend Rene Schwartzenberg as the only other player to garner a spot on the national second team.

Bergeron was the first player in program history to receive a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West First Team spot this season. Her first team All-West selection gave her the chance to become the first softball All-American since the Wildcats had three in 2010.

“I’m extremely thankful for my time at Louisiana College,” Bergeron said in a news release. “I have been very blessed in my four years at LC. This program has gone through many trials, and this team has consistently remained motivated.

“Growing up, I always considered myself just a softball player; however, it was not until my time at Louisiana College that I was taught my identity lies in Jesus Christ, alone,” she added. “Above all, I hope my teammates learned the importance of being good people and consistently improve themselves on and off the field, whether that be softball, school or life in general.

“Lastly, these four years wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family, team and coaches,” Bergeron said. “I’m extremely thankful for the endless support I have received throughout this journey.”

Bergeron set the new single-season record for batting average, finishing at .462 this year, with a team-high 55 hits and 36 runs scored. During the year, she broke the school record for career stolen bases and became the first player to reach 100 steals in their career. She recorded her third straight season with 30 or more steals, swiping 34 bags on 39 attempts, the most on the team this year.

Bergeron finished her career ranked in the top-10 all-time in five different offensive categories. She was fifth in runs scored (102), seventh in hits (150), fourth in career batting average (.361), fifth in triples (six), and first in steals (102).

“This is what Shelby is. She is an all-American,” Louisiana College Head Coach Barry Roberts said in a news release. “This is another example of a student-athlete paying attention to the small details. Without the small things, the big things like this don’t happen.

“Shelby is so deserving of this honor,” Roberts added. “But I know she would be the first to put credit where it needs to be: God, then her teammates, then all of her coaches along the way. The lesson learned here for young players is do everything in life to the very best of your ability. This is how you win prestigious awards like this. When one of us looks good, we all look good!”

Bergeron’s accomplishments off the field this season were just as impressive. She was named the Louisiana College Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor winner, earned her third straight Academic All-Conference honor and the LC softball nominee for the American Southwest Conference Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Award.

“Shelby epitomizes what a student athlete should be,” Athletic Director Reni Mason said in a news release. “She has been a winner on and off the field, but mostly importantly, she’s been a servant of God. I look forward to her being a game changer in life in leading people to Christ through her profession of choice.”