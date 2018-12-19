Alcorn State's comeback bid falls short in Celebration Bowl

A controversial failed two-point conversion attempt was the difference Saturday as the Alcorn State University football program nearly erased a 17-3 deficit but fell 24-22 to North Carolina A&T in the 2018 Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alcorn (9-4 overall, 6-1 SWAC) trailed 24-16 when junior quarterback Noah Johnson converted a 59-yard touchdown run through the middle to pull the Braves within two points of NC A&T (10-2 overall, 6-1 MEAC) in the fourth quarter.

On the point-after attempt, Johnson connected with junior Chris Blair along the right side of the end zone as he caught the ball and dragged a foot inbounds. However, the play was ruled incomplete and was upheld after a replay review.

After the game, SWAC Coach of the Year Fred McNair said he was not given an explanation as to why it was ruled incomplete.

For the contest, the Braves outgained the Aggies 451-324 in total offense, including a large advantage of 328-38 on the ground. Junior De’Shawn Waller, the SWAC Newcomer of the Year, rushed for a game-high 167 yards.

Johnson, the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year winner, ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for 128 yards, including five completions and 75 yards to freshman Juan Anthony.

Alcorn’s offensive line, which included three HBCU All-Americans in senior Chris McCrea, junior Kevin Hall and junior Mustaffa Ibrahim, did not allow a sack. All three were honored on the All-Conference First-Team, and junior Deonte Brooks on the All-Conference Second-Team.

With three made field goals in the game, junior Corey McCullough tied the all-time school record with 34 in his career. He has one season remaining to pull ahead of Wilfredo Rosales, who made 34 field goals from 1977-80. Additionally, McCullough tied his own single-season school record of 17 made field goals this year.

Defensively, Alcorn State junior Brelion Hollis had a game-high 10 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss. Senior Brady Smith registered an interception to go along with five tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss.

NC A&T was led by quarterback Lamar Raynard, who threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns. He found Zachary Leslie six times for 119 yards and a score.

Richie Kittle recorded a team-high nine tackles and four tackles for a loss on defense for North Carolina A&T.

The Aggies got on the board on their opening series to take an early 7-0 lead. The big play was a 45-yard screen pass to Marquell Cartwright on 3rd-and-5. NC A&T scored on a 17-yard pass to Leslie over the middle.

Alcorn marched down the field 84 yards on its second drive but settled for a 29-yard field goal by McCullough, which cut the deficit to 7-3 with 2:52 left. The series included catches of 17 and 16 yards, respectively, by Anthony, and a 21-yard rush to the right by Blair. Alcorn got to the NC A&T 14 before three straight rushes came up short to stall the drive.

The game’s first turnover went NC A&T’s way in the second quarter after Timadre Abram cut in front of an intended receiver for an interception on third down. Abram returned it 21 yards to set the Aggies up with great field position at the Alcorn 27. The Braves defense stood strong, though, forcing two incomplete passes and held the Aggies to a 29-yard field goal. NC A&T led 10-3 with 8:33 remaining in the half.

Late in the half, the Aggies added a 27-yard touchdown reception by Elijah Bell, which gave them a 17-3 edge. Bell caught three passes for 47 yards on the six-play series.

The Braves took over with 53 seconds left in the half, and they quickly moved the ball down field after a 13-yard scramble by Johnson and two 14-yard grabs by Blair. A 25-yard catch by Anthony over the middle moved the ball to the NC A&T 8, and the Braves spiked it with four seconds left. McCullough knocked in a 25-yard field goal as time expired as Alcorn trailed 17-6 at halftime.

Alcorn State cut its deficit to 17-13 with 4:29 remaining in the third after Johnson scored on a 30-yard quarterback-keeper.

The Braves got the ball back after a three-and-out, and Waller took off on the first play for 55 yards down the left side to the NC A&T 11. It resulted in a 29-yard field goal by McCullough as Alcorn was down 17-16 late in the third.

NC A&T answered with a 79-yard kick return touchdown by Malik Wilson, which pushed the Aggies lead back up to 24-16 with 38 seconds left in the quarter.

The Braves responded with a 59-yard touchdown run by Johnson as he sped through the center and outran the secondary. The Braves trailed 24-22 with 11:55 left after the missed two-point conversion.

Saturday’s game wrapped-up the 2018 season for both teams. Alcorn won its 16th conference championship in school history and third in the last five years. The Braves will enter the 2019 season as the five-time defending SWAC East Division champions.