Alabama women's hoops season ends in WNIT quarterfinals

The University of Alabama wom-en's basketball team ended its season Sunday with a 74-67 loss at Virginia Tech in the Women's National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals.

The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 20-14 record, marking the first time since the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons that it has recorded back-to-back 20-win seasons.

"Credit to Virginia Tech," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said in a news release. "They had four in double figures and did a really nice job spreading the floor like we knew that they would. We just couldn't get stops at critical times, at critical moments.

“I do want to say that the senior class that's in that locker room, extremely upset right now, left Alabama a whole lot better than they found it,” Curry added. “Back-to-back 20-win seasons and so many firsts. They laid the foundation for future generations in our program with their character and their work ethic on the court and in the classroom and community, and I just really love this senior class and hate we couldn't get one more for them today."

Virginia Tech (22-13) led nearly the entire first until two free throws from senior Ashley Williams evened the score at 16 at the quarter's end.

A jumper from sophomore Jasmine Walker at the 9:20 mark of the second gave Alabama its first lead; how-ever, the Hokies went on to lead by as many as 10 in the period.

With 4:48 remaining in the frame, the Tide made its run, outscoring Virginia Tech, 16-5, to take the halftime lead. Alabma’s run was capped by a three just before the buzzer from senior Meoshonti Knight, a Central Catholic alum.

The Hokies came out the gates running in the third, using a 14-4 run to take the lead back for good. Virginia Tech pulled in front by as many as 14, but Alabama chipped it to seven as the game ended.

Walker led a quartet of Tide student-athletes in double figures with 16 points. She was joined by Williams, who recorded her 20th career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Knight (12), and senior Hannah Cook (10). Sophomore Jordan Lewis finished with a game-high five assists.

As a team, Alabama shot 35.8 percent (24-67), while the Hokies were 48 percent (24-50) from the floor.