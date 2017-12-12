Alabama routs Grambling State

Senior Hannah Cook earned her first double-double of the season and fifth of her career with 20 points and 10 rebounds to propel the Alabama women’s basketball team to a 73-49 win against Grambling State Sunday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum.

“I think the thing today was that we just stayed the course, and it was a little ugly at times, but I loved the way our team stayed together and had a big third quarter,” Alabama Head Coach Kristy Curry said in a news release. “We had nearly five in double figures, which is huge, and also outrebounded them by 19, with 32 points off our bench. We dominated on the boards, and it was just an overall great team win today.”

The Crimson Tide (6-3) is 7-0 all-time in games against the Tigers (3-4).

After her 20-point performance, Cook moves to 15th all-time in career points at the University of Alabama with 1,184 in four years. Senior Ashley Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Jordan Lewis tied her career-high with eight assists to go along with nine points. Meo Knight, a Central Catholic alum, added seven points, two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals.

The Tide started slow before pushing its lead to 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second period, Grambling State hung around and cut the Alabama advantage to two points, capitalizing on the Crimson Tide turnovers.

Alabama responded by closing the half on a 5-0 run to take a 34-23 lead into halftime.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Tide started to put the game out of reach when Cook and Knight knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to extend the lead to 44-28.

From then on, the Crimson Tide led by double-digits for the remainder of the contest, building its largest lead at 59-30 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Alabama dominated the inside, outrebounding Grambling State 51-32 while blocking nine shots.

The Tide will return to action Sunday at 2 p.m. when it hosts Southern Methodist University in Coleman Coliseum. The game will air live on SEC Network+.