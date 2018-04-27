Charles Hall Jr., 45, a native of Pike, Mississippi and resident of Gray, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma and will resume Saturday at 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Dularge Community Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by three sons, Charles Johnson of Morgan City, and Jamal Hall and Avante’ Mason, both of Gray; daughters, Ashanta Hall, Sametra Hall, Jasmine Johnson, Kayla Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Karisma Celestine, Amira Mason and Alayla Mason, all of Gray; three grandchildren; three brothers, Lamon Simmons, Donald Nixon and Dennis Baker, all of Pike, Mississippi; three sisters, Danielle Nixon, Denise Baker and Amanda Moses; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.