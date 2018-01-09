Central Catholic Hall of Fame Athletic Achievement Awards

Greg Bergeron, an all-state running back for Central Catholic in 1970-71 who broke the state record for rushing yards in all classifications, was inducted Sunday into Central Catholic’s Hall of Fame. From left, are Eric Matte, Bergeron and Ree Case. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Michelle Hensgens, a former multi-sport athlete at Central Catholic and a member of the school’s only volleyball state championship team in 2003 who played volleyball at LSU, was inducted Sunday into Central Catholic’s Hall of Fame. From left, are Janelle Leonard, Ree Case, Hensgens and Eric Matte. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
urtis Randall, an all-state defensive lineman at Central Catholic and member of its 1997 Class 1A state runner-up football team who later played at Louisiana Tech and in the NFL, was inducted Sunday into Central Catholic’s Hall of Fame. Accepting the award, center, is his brother, Jonathan. With him are Ree Case, left, and Eric Matte. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Joseph Joy, a member of Central Catholic’s 1966 state runner-up football team who played cornerback and special teams at Mississippi State, was inducted Sunday into Central Catholic’s Hall of Fame. From left, are Ree Case, Joseph Streva, Joy and Eric Matte. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Shane Beaudean, a former multi-sport athlete at Central Catholic and member of the school's 1997 Class 1A state runner-up football team who played basketball at Nicholls State and was team captain for the 2001-02 season, was inducted Sunday into Central Catholic’s Hall of Fame. From left, are Joe Jones, Ree Case, Beaudean and Eric Matte. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
David Burch Jr., an all-state quarterback and baseball player at Central Catholic and a member of the 2004-05 Class 1A state championship baseball teams who played baseball at Nicholls State and UNO, was inducted Sunday into Central Catholic’s Hall of Fame. From left, are Tyler Jensen, Ree Case, Burch and Eric Matte. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Central Catholic Hall of Fame Athletic Achievement Awards
(Photos above)