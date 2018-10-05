Candidates talk about Patterson progress

PATTERSON — Candidates for city office say they like what’s going on in Patterson, and they want more of it.

People running for mayor, city council and police chief gathered Thursday for a St. Mary Chamber of Commerce forum at the Patterson Area Civic Center.

The primary election is Nov. 6. The deadline to register to vote in person is Tuesday, and to sign up using the online GeauxVote portal is Oct. 16. Early voting will be Oct. 23-30, excluding Oct. 28, a Sunday.

Voters will pick five city council members from a field of six. At least one member of the council will be new because incumbent Larry Mendoza isn’t running.

Mayor Rodney Grogan’s re-election bid is being challenged by Bealizeia “Billy” Badeaux, who sent regrets Thursday and didn’t appear at the forum.

Voters will also pick a successor to longtime Police Chief Patrick LaSalle, who resigned in March. Three candidates have qualified to run. The city charter bars the interim chief, Janis Merritt, from running.

MAYOR

—Grogan, a teacher who has served eight years as mayor after a four-year term on the council, pointed to recent accomplishments that include the Morey Park improvements, a new and innovative water plant, and a street overlay program.

But “one thing I’m most pleased about is actually getting the community involved,” Grogan said.

The candidates at Thursday’s forum took turns answering questions submitted by Chamber members and the public. The question for Grogan reflected a Chamber priority: How would he improve the area’s standing in health rankings?

Grogan said he’d want Patterson to work with other St. Mary communities in improving public health rather than trying to work alone.

POLICE CHIEF

—Garrett S. Grogan, who has worked in law enforcement for 26 years, sees a rise in juvenile crime and drugs as the biggest challenges.

He’d like to start a program in which juvenile offenders would be put to work on weekends rather than just sending them home to their parents.

Grogan also said he wants to work with other area police agencies on the drug problem. He doesn’t know if the police can solve drug crime, but “we can slow it down.”

He said he wants to make sure his officers know what’s going on in the community and wants people to look on police officers as friends.

—Craig A. Verdine, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, said his creed is “honor, honesty and integrity.”

“My goal is to run a transparent police department,” Verdine said.

He said he couldn’t answer a question about budget measures because he hasn’t had a chance to study the finances yet.

The goal is to restore dignity and respect to the profession of law enforcement, he said.

“I had this dream when I was in junior high school,” Verdine said.

—James L. Carinhas, who has worked in law enforcement 28 years, sees juvenile justice as a challenge. Carinhas wants to work with the court system, judges and the district attorney.

“There’s no place to put these kids,” Carinhas said.

Asked how he’d provide continuing training for officers, he said it’s important to know each officer’s potential in a time when new challenges such as internet fraud and crimes against the elderly have emerged as specialties.

He said he wants to offer service to all equally and create unity in the organization.

“We need to work with other departments, not just Patterson but the whole area,” Carinhas said.

CITY COUNCIL

—Joe Russo III, one of the four incumbents seeking re-election, has 29 years with the St. Mary School Board as a teacher and coach. He started a local youth recreation league and serves as a volunteer fireman.

“I’m very proud of the accomplishments that have improved our city,” Russo said. Asked what he would do to improve the city zoning codes, Russo said the city government has wrestled with what to do about mobile homes that are allowed on properties as long as relatives are living there. What happens to the trailers when the occupants move?

He was also asked about what to do about vacant buildings that become eyesores.

“You have to follow your charter …,” Russo said. “You have to work with the administration and do what the charter says. …”

—Incumbent Travis Darnell, who works as a teacher and counselor, is completing his first council term at age 32. He thanked the city because it “invested in a scared 28-year-old kid.”

Asked how the city can attract new business, he said, “We’re offering a listening ear.” But he also said it’s important for businesses to follow the city’s rules and regulations.

Darnell spoke in favor of community involvement. “I don’t think it’s fair that on Tuesday nights we’re left up there to make all the decisions,” he said.

“I ask you to continue to believe in me,” Darnell said.

—Incumbent John Rentrop is a local businessman who has served eight years on the council.

He joined the candidate who urged citizens to get involved and joked that he’d like to be forced to add on to City Hall to accommodate the people taking part in meetings. He described himself as a “face to face kind of person” who finds it easier to deal with constituents who know what’s going on.

Rentrop’s priorities are to finish the projects that the city has underway and to work for improvement to city streets, which he said affect everyone.

—Lee Condolle is one of two non-incumbents in the race. He’s a pastor who said he has started two ministries.

“I feel the need to serve the community on a larger scale,” Condolle said.

Asked if he thought the current term limits are appropriate, he said they are because they give more people the chance to serve. He said he supports the Morey Park improvements and the Main Street program.

He likes the idea of being the first minister to serve on the council. “I want to make history,” he said.

—William “Billy” Picou Jr. is also seeking a council seat for the first time. He has worked in management and has been a sheriff’s reserve officer.

Asked if Patterson is heading in the right direction for growth, Picou said, “I’d like to think so.”

Picou said it’s important to make sure the city government is staffed at the right levels, although he added that he’s not eager to cut personnel.

He described himself as a “commitment person.”

“I call (being on the council) an adventure, because it’s going to be a challenge,” Picou said.

—Incumbent Sandra K. Turner is a longtime employee of Patterson State Bank who is completing her second term and has served on a variety of church boards.

“I vow to be your voice,” Turner said.

Asked if she’d favor parishwide consolidation, Turner said she’d have to see a specific proposal. And asked what she’d do with a hypothetical $1 million grant, she pointed to the old Patterson Junior High recently turned over to the city government as a recreation facility. She said she’d like to add a swimming pool.

“Our city is alive and well,” Turner said, “and I want to be part of that awakening.”