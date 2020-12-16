TGMC expands cardiology services

Terrebonne General Medical Center announced the completion of expanded cardiology services that include a state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Surgical Suite and four Cardiac Catheterization Labs (Cath Lab).

With this expansion, TGMC is the only facility in the region to offer this level of advanced and expanded cardiology services to treat complex and highly specialized cardiology procedures.

The EP Surgical Suite was built to accommodate the growing patient volume and is equipped with the world’s first high definition detector, the Alphenix Core + and Alphenix Hi-Def Detector from Canon Medical Systems USA.

Electrophysiology is the study of the heart’s electrical system which is used to diagnose irregular heartbeats or arrhythmia. These procedures, done in partnership with Cardiovascular Institute of the South, include cardiac ablations, treat heart rhythm disorders often reducing the need for medications.

These procedures are less invasive and performed in an outpatient setting, leading to quicker recoveries and better outcomes for patients.

With this addition, TGMC says it's now the only facility in the region offering a dedicated EP Surgical Suite with advanced cardiac electrophysiology to treat patients with an irregular heartbeat.

The EP expansion allows for TGMC and CIS’ Structural Heart Program to continue to expand to meet the growing needs of the community. The Structural Heart Program provides minimally invasive procedures to treat life-threatening valve disorders and structural heart defects.

With the additional cardiac Cath Lab, TGMC now offers four state-of-the-art rooms. Each lab is equipped with the latest technology, including the Alphenix Dual Plane for unmatched flexibility and patient safety by Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

This technology provides physicians and medical personnel with superior imaging allowing clinicians to see fine details during complex interventional procedures such as stent positioning, wire and catheter navigation through the stent, and observation of stent deployment.