Richard, Weaver get Acadian Ambulance honors

Acadian Companies held their annual luncheon Thursday at Lafayette’s Cajundome to recognize its paramedics and EMTs.

Paramedic Mike Richard and EMT Tyler Weaver have been selected as the 2019 medics of the year. Both represent Acadian Ambulance’s Southwest Louisiana service area.

Richard became interested in EMS as a career when he was 12 years old. The Rayne native joined Acadian in 2008 as an EMT before becoming a paramedic. He was stationed in Lake Charles and became a Critical Care Transport paramedic before being promoted to a paramedic field supervisor position.

Currently, Richard operates a rural responder sprint truck in Acadia Parish and handles some of the area’s governmental relations. He also serves as a preceptor and mentor for new hires.

Ragley, Louisiana, native Tyler Weaver has been an EMT with Acadian Ambulance for almost five years. He is stationed in Lake Charles. Weaver enrolled at McNeese State University to study nursing, but found that he was not called to work in a hospital setting. He instead earned his EMT certification and is currently attending Acadian’s National EMS Academy to achieve his paramedic certification.

Weaver has established himself as a courteous, compassionate and professional patient care provider.

In addition to his EMT role, Weaver is a new hire preceptor, something he touched on during his acceptance speech.

Regional honorees included Capital District Paramedic Lucas Reiners and EMT Brittany Jordan; Northshore Paramedic Kevin Thomas and EMT Nicole Lumpkin; Orleans Paramedic Shannon Duet and EMT Claude Roberts; Bayou Region Paramedic Darrell Easley and EMT Von Davis; Hub City Paramedic Reneé Guidry and EMT Brent Reinhardt; Central Louisiana Paramedic Julie Benjamin and EMT Brenden Kessler; Acadian Air Med Flight Paramedic Cecil Fairchild; and Safety Management Systems Remote Paramedic Kevin Wolfe.