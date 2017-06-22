Richard graduates from three-year program at LSU

Travis Richard, vice president of loan and deposit operations at M C Bank in Morgan City, is among the 164 bankers who received diplomas June 2 from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. This three-year program provides courses covering all aspects of banking, economics and related subjects. Students traveled from 18 states and Mexico to participate in this session.

Sponsored by 15 southern state bankers associations in cooperation with the Division of Continuing Education at LSU, the banking school requires attendance on campus for three years, with extensive bank study assignments between sessions. The faculty consists of bankers, business and professional leaders, and educators from all parts of the United States.

During their three years at the Graduate School of Banking, students receive 180 hours of classroom instruction, thirty hours of reviews, planned evening study, and written final examinations at the end of each session.

Jeremy Callais, executive vice president CFO/CO said, “Travis’ completion of this challenging school is one of the many signs that Travis is continually pushing himself to the limits to gain knowledge about his evolving profession as a banker.

"This school is a three-year commitment and Travis chose to tackle the task without hesitation. At M C Bank, we are very appreciative and proud of his accomplishments and are very confident that Travis will remain a vital component to the future of M C Bank."