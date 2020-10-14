Regions Bank offers fee break for hurricane victims

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced a series of financial services, including payment extensions and the waiving of certain fees, to help people and businesses in portions of Louisiana1 that were impacted by Hurricane Delta.

“In addition to the services we’re announcing today, Regions Bank is ready to offer financial advice and guidance based on our experience with disaster recovery,” said Steve Nivet, regional consumer banking executive for Regions Bank. “We encourage clients to visit our branches, consult Regions.com or give us a call to let us know about your individual needs. We have worked with clients through many natural disasters, including Hurricanes Laura and Sally. And we are here – ready to serve – as we recover from Hurricane Delta together.”

Disaster-recovery financial services available for a limited time in impacted areas1 include:

• No check-cashing fee will be assessed for FEMA-issued checks cashed at Regions branches in impacted areas.

• Regions will waive or refund fees charged by non-Regions ATMs for bank clients in impacted areas for 15 days beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.

• Regions will waive ATM surcharge fees for non-Regions clients using the bank’s ATMs in impacted ar-eas for 15 days beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.

• One penalty-free CD withdrawal is available.

• A 0.50% interest rate discount is available on new personal unsecured loans.

• Payment extensions are available for current credit card holders. People in affected areas can contact Regions to discuss individual needs.

• Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief purchase and renovation loan programs are available.

• Business loan payment deferrals will be available for up to 90 days beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.

• Personal and business loan payment assistance is available.

Helpful recovery information is available through the Disaster Resource Center, linked here on Regions.com. Additionally, Regions maintains a year-round Customer Assistance Program. Through this program, bankers listen to the unique needs of individual clients and explore various options to help address financial challenges, such as those prompted by a natural disaster.

Also, for questions regarding a mortgage, clients may call Regions’ mortgage hotline at 1-800-986-2462. For assistance regarding home equity and other consumer loans, clients may call 1-866-298-1113. A dedicated team is available at 1-800-411-9393 to help with other questions and concerns regarding banking needs.

General account services are available at any time via regions.com and the updated Regions mobile app.