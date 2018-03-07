Police Reports 3-7-18

St. Mary Parish Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Hector Alemendares, 35, of 809 Percy St., Amelia, was arrested Monday at 6:33 a.m. on a warrant for charges of possession of fraudulent documents and identity theft.

A deputy located Alemendares at his residence. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted Dec. 30, 2017, alleging Alemendares produced fraudulent documents and identification belonging to another person. He was transported to the parish jail for booking and incarceration. No bail is set.

Kingsley Shearron, 32, of 468 N. Branch St., Baldwin, was arrested Monday at 1:55 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of resisting an officer.

Kingsley turned himself in to the warrants section at the Sheriff’s Office in Franklin. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted Oct. 24, 2017, in which a deputy initiated a traffic stop and learned that Shearron, a passenger in the vehicle, fled from the scene. Shearron was transported to the parish jail for booking. No bail has been set.

Phillip Begnaud, 34, of 108 Taryn Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 5:19 p.m. on a warrant for charges of domestic abuse battery in the presence of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.

Begnaud turned himself in to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by deputies Feb. 22, concerning domestic abuse. No bail is set.

Wanda Hilliard, 58, of 504 Sixth St., Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 6:25 a.m. on the charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy responded to a single vehicle crash on US 90 in the Patterson area. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Hilliard, and learned that her driver’s license was suspended. Hilliard was arrested and later released on a summons.

Richard Ruelas, 26, of 714 La. 182, Bayou Vista was arrested Wednesday at 3:46 a.m. on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy assigned to the patrol section responded to a disturbance in Patterson. During the investigation, the deputy conducted a search and found drug paraphernalia belonging to Ruelas. Ruelas was arrested and later released on a summons.

George March, 41, of 2010 La. 319, Cypremort Point, was arrested Wednesday at 8:58 a.m. for a warrant on charges of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, and on a warrant on the charge of failure to notify law enforcement of change of address.

March turned himself in to St. Mary Parish Warrant Section in Franklin. He was arrested and transported to the parish jail for booking and incarceration. No bail is set.

Derek Gaskins, 37, of 151 Friendship Alley, Amelia, was arrested Wednesday at 5:14 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of manufacturing Schedule II narcotic crack cocaine.

The warrant stems from a previous investigation concerning illegal narcotic activity.

Narcotics Detectives patrolling the Amelia area initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Gaskins. Gaskins was subsequently arrested for the warrant. He was transported to the jail for booking and incarceration. No bail is set.

Charlie Williams Jr., 39, 6141 79-Pines Lane Lot 8, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. on a warrant for charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for the charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Both warrants stem from previous investigations concerning illegal drug activity.

St. Mary Parish Narcotics Detectives located Williams at his residence and arrested him. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville for booking and incarceration. No bail is set.

Franklin Third Ward Marshal Carla B. Weideboerner reported the following arrest:

Darrel Wilson, 59, of 1236 Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested at his residence Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. on a Franklin Third Ward City Court warrant for failure to appear for review on charges of driving without a license and no insurance.

Wilson was arrested by deputy marshals and transported to the Franklin Police Department for booking. Wilson is being held on a $343 bond.