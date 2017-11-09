Patterson State Bank donations

Patterson State Bank recently made a donation to the Claire House for Women and Children in Bayou Vista. This donation is being presented by Peggy Darce, Patterson State Bank head teller, and will be used to help purchase much needed items. Accepting the donation are Claire House representatives Rhonda Jones, left, and Leah Carver, right. The program at Claire House is able to provide a safe place for women and children through the support and generosity of the community.