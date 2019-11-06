Article Image Alt Text

Martinez gets award for leadership

Wed, 11/06/2019 - 11:06am

Terrebonne General Medical Center has honored Joy Martinez, director of care management as the Leader of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2019. Martinez has held this position at TGMC for over 16 years.
Martinez’s colleagues say she is still as passionate about her leadership role as the day she began her career at TGMC. She's described as very special leader, who takes ownership in helping her staff, physicians, other departments, and most importantly our patients.

