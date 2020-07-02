Main Street grants available for small businesses

Small businesses can start applying by July 28 for grants to help cover COVID 19-related expenses, State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced Wednesday at the State Capitol.

Through the Main Street Recovery Program, businesses can apply for up to $15,000 to cover eligible expenses. In the first 21 days of the program, grants will be given to businesses who didn’t receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan, insurance payment or an Economic Injury Disaster loan. In the first 60 days, $40 million will go to businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans.

Postlethwaite & Netterville (P&N), which is the largest Louisiana-based CPA firm, will serve as the program administrator to take applications, run a customer contact center, help small businesses complete applications and help with statewide outreach. MLCworks, a woman-owned Louisiana business, will help with digital marketing and advertising. Technology will be handled in house through OpenGov, which already operates Treasury’s transparency website.

“Main Street is a life line for small businesses who are going under because of the pandemic. As a business owner, you put your blood, sweat and tears into your business. You shouldn’t see your life investment collapse overnight,” said Schroder.

“On behalf of P&N’s almost 400 Louisiana team members, we are extremely excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the Louisiana Main Street Recovery Program. As a Louisiana-based firm serving clients throughout the state, we have experienced firsthand the impact of COVID-19 on all aspects of operations. We are ready to work hard to help deliver much-needed financial assistance to Louisiana small businesses, and appreciate the confidence the Treasurer has placed in our team to help administer this program,” said Dan Gardiner, P&N CEO and managing director.

For more information on Main Street, visit www.latreasury.com.